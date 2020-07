Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently updated three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home in Wheeler Ridge! New carpet installed in all bedrooms Jan 2020. Formal living and dining off entry with additional living space open to the kitchen. Over-sized master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Second floor living room includes built in storage. Guyer district! Refrigerator included.