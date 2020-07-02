2605 Whispering Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 1-story home is ready for your family! The large family room features WBFP with gas starter and is open to the kitchen and breakfast area. Kitchen is furnished with refrigerator. Split bedroom arrangement offers privacy. Master BR has separate his and hers vanities and his and hers walk-in closets, separate tub and shower. Separate utility room, back yard is fenced for the kids to play and for your pets to enjoy and has a storage shed. Home backs to land so is very peaceful. Pets approved on case-by-case basis, no aggressive breeds! Monthly rent INCLUDES LAWN CARE! TAR app with $60 app fee per adult 18+, color copy of DL's, 2 months pay stubs, current rental ref name & number required.Come see it!