3 bedrooms / 2 bath. Laundry room with W/D connections, central heating and air. Large fenced yard. North Denton Area. Avail 8/1/19. Great for family or college students. Close to TWU and UNT. In the highly desired Wilson Elementary, Strickland Middle, Ryan HS School Zones. This home is located on a large corner lot, in a quiet neighborhood at 2529 Craig Lane in Denton. There are 3 good sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. There is a fenced back yard. Large 2 car garage with opener. This home has central heat and air and laundry room with washer / dryer connections. The home has a new fence and the exterior was just painted in contemporary colors. Interior living room and hallways have new wood floors but pictures do not show this. Interior will receive a partial repaint after current tenants move out.



