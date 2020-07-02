All apartments in Denton
2529 Craig Lane
2529 Craig Lane

2529 Craig Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2529 Craig Lane, Denton, TX 76209
Northwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bedrooms / 2 bath. Laundry room with W/D connections, central heating and air. Large fenced yard. North Denton Area. Avail 8/1/19. Great for family or college students. Close to TWU and UNT. In the highly desired Wilson Elementary, Strickland Middle, Ryan HS School Zones. This home is located on a large corner lot, in a quiet neighborhood at 2529 Craig Lane in Denton. There are 3 good sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. There is a fenced back yard. Large 2 car garage with opener. This home has central heat and air and laundry room with washer / dryer connections. The home has a new fence and the exterior was just painted in contemporary colors. Interior living room and hallways have new wood floors but pictures do not show this. Interior will receive a partial repaint after current tenants move out.

(RLNE4960778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2529 Craig Lane have any available units?
2529 Craig Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2529 Craig Lane have?
Some of 2529 Craig Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2529 Craig Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2529 Craig Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 Craig Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2529 Craig Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2529 Craig Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2529 Craig Lane offers parking.
Does 2529 Craig Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2529 Craig Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 Craig Lane have a pool?
No, 2529 Craig Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2529 Craig Lane have accessible units?
No, 2529 Craig Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 Craig Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2529 Craig Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

