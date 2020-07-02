All apartments in Denton
Last updated October 24 2019 at 4:40 PM

2106 Oak Tree

2106 Oak Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2106 Oak Tree Drive, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Denton - Excellent location - This house is in excellent condition. All pictures are recent and accurate. House is very clean and shows well. Hard surface flooring in wet and high traffic areas. Ready to move in.

(RLNE5249886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Oak Tree have any available units?
2106 Oak Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 2106 Oak Tree currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Oak Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Oak Tree pet-friendly?
No, 2106 Oak Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2106 Oak Tree offer parking?
No, 2106 Oak Tree does not offer parking.
Does 2106 Oak Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Oak Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Oak Tree have a pool?
No, 2106 Oak Tree does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Oak Tree have accessible units?
No, 2106 Oak Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Oak Tree have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Oak Tree does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2106 Oak Tree have units with air conditioning?
No, 2106 Oak Tree does not have units with air conditioning.

