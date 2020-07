Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently remodeled 3-2-2 vintage one-story home in a great Denton location! Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and two of the bedrooms. Large, open, updated kitchen with granite counters and upgraded cabinets. Back deck opens into large back yard with mature trees and storage shed. Great neighborhood, convenient to both universities and the downtown square.