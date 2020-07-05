1501 Carrigan Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the sought-after Northpointe subdivision of north Denton on a corner lot. Fantastic open floor plan, separated master bedroom, 2 guest bedrooms share an additional living area with wall speakers. 4th bedroom can be used as a nursing room, study, library or additional living. Large back yard, trees and covered patio. Updates include all stainless steel appliances, recently upgraded AC system. Great location w easy access to major roads, UNT, TWU, entertainment and shopping. Home is ready for immediate move in! Fridge can be provided with a fee. Come take a look before it's gone!