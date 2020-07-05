All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1501 Carrigan Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1501 Carrigan Lane
Last updated May 31 2019 at 9:51 AM

1501 Carrigan Lane

1501 Carrigan Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1501 Carrigan Lane, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the sought-after Northpointe subdivision of north Denton on a corner lot. Fantastic open floor plan, separated master bedroom, 2 guest bedrooms share an additional living area with wall speakers. 4th bedroom can be used as a nursing room, study, library or additional living. Large back yard, trees and covered patio. Updates include all stainless steel appliances, recently upgraded AC system. Great location w easy access to major roads, UNT, TWU, entertainment and shopping. Home is ready for immediate move in! Fridge can be provided with a fee. Come take a look before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Carrigan Lane have any available units?
1501 Carrigan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 Carrigan Lane have?
Some of 1501 Carrigan Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Carrigan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Carrigan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Carrigan Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1501 Carrigan Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1501 Carrigan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1501 Carrigan Lane offers parking.
Does 1501 Carrigan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 Carrigan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Carrigan Lane have a pool?
No, 1501 Carrigan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1501 Carrigan Lane have accessible units?
No, 1501 Carrigan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Carrigan Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 Carrigan Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas