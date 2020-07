Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace bathtub oven

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Adorable 1-story home on a quite street with easy access to I-35, Loop 288, and Rayzor Ranch! Spacious floor plan opens to a large living area with a cozy fireplace. Large kitchen with eat-in dining and lots of cabinet space. Split floor plan and Master suite features garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Generous fenced in back yard with an open patio perfect for entertaining!