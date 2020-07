Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Duplex - This property has carpet throughout, appliances included, and carport. This property is in Midway ISD and located very close to the high school, property under City of Waco utilities, and easy access to Hewitt drive with many restaurants.



DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be general representation of the properties. You must call the office to get a code so you can walk the specific property you're interested in before submitting an application.



(RLNE4462261)