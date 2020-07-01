All apartments in Denton
Last updated August 30 2019 at 11:14 AM

1316 Mockingbird Lane

1316 Mockingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1316 Mockingbird Lane, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Here is a rare opportunity to rent a home on 2 plus acres in Denton City Limits. This home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a large open living area, deck front porch and deck in back of home. Home has been completely redone including but not limited to painting, new floors, new counter tops. Easy access to downtown Denton, Loop 288, Hwy 380, schools, churches, dining, shopping and entertainment. If you want to live on a piece of land and have plenty of room to explore but stay in the city limits, this home is for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Mockingbird Lane have any available units?
1316 Mockingbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 Mockingbird Lane have?
Some of 1316 Mockingbird Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 Mockingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Mockingbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Mockingbird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1316 Mockingbird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1316 Mockingbird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1316 Mockingbird Lane offers parking.
Does 1316 Mockingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 Mockingbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Mockingbird Lane have a pool?
No, 1316 Mockingbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1316 Mockingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 1316 Mockingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Mockingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1316 Mockingbird Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

