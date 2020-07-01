1316 Mockingbird Lane

Amenities

Here is a rare opportunity to rent a home on 2 plus acres in Denton City Limits. This home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a large open living area, deck front porch and deck in back of home. Home has been completely redone including but not limited to painting, new floors, new counter tops. Easy access to downtown Denton, Loop 288, Hwy 380, schools, churches, dining, shopping and entertainment. If you want to live on a piece of land and have plenty of room to explore but stay in the city limits, this home is for you!