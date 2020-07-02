All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1304 Paco Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1304 Paco Trail
Last updated March 31 2020 at 4:11 PM

1304 Paco Trail

1304 Paco Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1304 Paco Trail, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering a $41/month concession off the $1540 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1499!

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and neutral colors throughout! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Paco Trail have any available units?
1304 Paco Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 1304 Paco Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Paco Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Paco Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 Paco Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1304 Paco Trail offer parking?
No, 1304 Paco Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1304 Paco Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Paco Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Paco Trail have a pool?
No, 1304 Paco Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Paco Trail have accessible units?
No, 1304 Paco Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Paco Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 Paco Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 Paco Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1304 Paco Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas