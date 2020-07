Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cute home in central area of Denton; close to shopping and restaurants. Kitchen has updated gas range, large pantry, updated cabinetry & countertops. Living area has lots of natural light. Master has updated half bathroom. Home does include a one car garage! Don't miss the gigantic backyard!****Flooring to be replaced before tenant moving in*******