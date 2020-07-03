1124 4th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking hot tub

WELCOME HOME to your bright & airy retreat in the desired community of the year-Harvest. Cook like a chef in this gourmet kitchen with a gas stove, large island, stainless steel appliances, butlers pantry leading to the formal dining, tile backsplash & more. The downstairs living area centers around a gas log fireplace & is the perfect space to enjoy cozy evenings at home. Upstairs a game room overlooks the downstairs & offers a nook for a desk, reading space or children’s play area. Retire to your private master suite with sitting area, spa inspired bath with a soaking tub, oversized shower, dual vanities & walk-in closet. Relax in the backyard under the covered patio or explore the many community amenities.