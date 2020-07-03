All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1124 4th Street

1124 4th St
Location

1124 4th St, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
hot tub
WELCOME HOME to your bright & airy retreat in the desired community of the year-Harvest. Cook like a chef in this gourmet kitchen with a gas stove, large island, stainless steel appliances, butlers pantry leading to the formal dining, tile backsplash & more. The downstairs living area centers around a gas log fireplace & is the perfect space to enjoy cozy evenings at home. Upstairs a game room overlooks the downstairs & offers a nook for a desk, reading space or children’s play area. Retire to your private master suite with sitting area, spa inspired bath with a soaking tub, oversized shower, dual vanities & walk-in closet. Relax in the backyard under the covered patio or explore the many community amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 4th Street have any available units?
1124 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 4th Street have?
Some of 1124 4th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1124 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1124 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1124 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1124 4th Street offers parking.
Does 1124 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 4th Street have a pool?
No, 1124 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1124 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 1124 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 4th Street has units with dishwashers.

