1119 Fannin St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1119 Fannin St

1119 Fannin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1119 Fannin Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Beautiful New Built property within walking Distance to UNT and less than a mile away from the Square. This property has luxury finishes with full size Washer and Dryer included. Resident will be responsible for ALL Utilities and units come with Central Heat & Air. No Cats allowed and Owner approval required for Small Dogs. There is a $350 refundable/ $250 non refundable pet deposit for a total of $600.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4507882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Fannin St have any available units?
1119 Fannin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 Fannin St have?
Some of 1119 Fannin St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Fannin St currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Fannin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Fannin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 Fannin St is pet friendly.
Does 1119 Fannin St offer parking?
Yes, 1119 Fannin St offers parking.
Does 1119 Fannin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1119 Fannin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Fannin St have a pool?
No, 1119 Fannin St does not have a pool.
Does 1119 Fannin St have accessible units?
No, 1119 Fannin St does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Fannin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1119 Fannin St has units with dishwashers.

