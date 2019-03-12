1119 Fannin St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access pet friendly

Beautiful New Built property within walking Distance to UNT and less than a mile away from the Square. This property has luxury finishes with full size Washer and Dryer included. Resident will be responsible for ALL Utilities and units come with Central Heat & Air. No Cats allowed and Owner approval required for Small Dogs. There is a $350 refundable/ $250 non refundable pet deposit for a total of $600.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4507882)