Available 06/18/19 1112 E. Mulberry is positioned just down the block from Phoenix Park and within walking distance to the upcoming Railyard project which will house awesome shops and dining! Call our office today at (940)243-7368 to schedule a showing!
(RLNE2273826)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1112 E Mulberry St have any available units?
1112 E Mulberry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 1112 E Mulberry St currently offering any rent specials?
1112 E Mulberry St is not currently offering any rent specials.