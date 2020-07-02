All apartments in Denton
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:54 AM

1112 E Mulberry St

1112 East Mulberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

1112 East Mulberry Street, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

w/d hookup
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Available 06/18/19 1112 E. Mulberry is positioned just down the block from Phoenix Park and within walking distance to the upcoming Railyard project which will house awesome shops and dining! Call our office today at (940)243-7368 to schedule a showing!

(RLNE2273826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 E Mulberry St have any available units?
1112 E Mulberry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 1112 E Mulberry St currently offering any rent specials?
1112 E Mulberry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 E Mulberry St pet-friendly?
No, 1112 E Mulberry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1112 E Mulberry St offer parking?
No, 1112 E Mulberry St does not offer parking.
Does 1112 E Mulberry St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 E Mulberry St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 E Mulberry St have a pool?
No, 1112 E Mulberry St does not have a pool.
Does 1112 E Mulberry St have accessible units?
No, 1112 E Mulberry St does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 E Mulberry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 E Mulberry St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 E Mulberry St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 E Mulberry St does not have units with air conditioning.

