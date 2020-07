Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Three bedroom brick home in South Denton. Open layout in the kitchen and living room. Flat screen TV included and already mounted above the fireplace. Split bedroom set-up. Master has huge walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Over-sized utility room with washer and dryer included. Owner to pay for lawn care and HOA dues.