Apartment List
/
TX
/
euless
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:49 PM

156 Apartments for rent in Euless, TX with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
45 Units Available
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1448 sqft
The Domain at Founders Parc brings another level of living to this mid-cities neighborhood. From our upscale pool with cabanas and outdoor kitchens to our pet-friendly dog parks, socials, fun activities are central to the community.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
14 Units Available
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1511 sqft
Discover a living experience at Bexley Landing that's designed for the modern professional. We merge contemporary elegance with refreshing comfort.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,198
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,081
1494 sqft
Located along Highway 121 and close to Gateway Boulevard. Modern apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, tennis court and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
30 Units Available
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,273
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,376
1404 sqft
Luxury apartment living meets a true community experience at Trinity Union. Mingle with neighbors at our community events or host your own get-together at our demonstration kitchen or one of our lounges.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$818
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
942 sqft
Welcome home to The Pointe at Fair Oaks, beautiful apartments in Euless. You can experience a new quality of apartment home living. Located on the edge of Northwest Dallas, Texas in the beautiful Euless area.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
26 Units Available
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St, Euless, TX
Studio
$795
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
950 sqft
Centrally located in Euless, just minutes from DFW airport. The community offers residents five resort-style pools, two tennis courts, multiple basketball courts and a gym. Luxury units include walk-in closets, granite counters and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
25 Units Available
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1558 sqft
Elegant apartments with exquisite finishes and stainless steel appliances. E-payments for resident convenience. Get access to a game room, grill area and business center. Near Bear Creek Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
27 Units Available
Villages of Bear Creek
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,202
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,867
1401 sqft
Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and pet friendly. Spacious closets, a trash valet and a pool. Just off State Hwy 360, north of Mid Cities Boulevard, close to both McCormick Park and Bear Creek Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
20 Units Available
Villages of Bear Creek
Village Green of Bear Creek
1800 Fuller Wiser Rd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1014 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in gated community located near dog park. All units offer fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Extra storage available. Gym and pool on-site. Wheelchair accessible.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
13 Units Available
Villages of Bear Creek
Enclave at Bear Creek
855 E Ash Ln, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1045 sqft
Community with parklike amenities including bike racks, outdoor grilling station, and sparkling pool. Units have a fireplace, private patios, and walk-in closets. Conveniently located off East Ash Lane near Bear Creek Golf Club.
Results within 1 mile of Euless
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
39 Units Available
Creek View
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$848
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1362 sqft
Elegant, home-style apartments located in the Mid-Cities. Gourmet kitchens, picture windows, luxurious walk-in closets and other fine finishes. Convenient access to Highway 183 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
13 Units Available
The Cottages at Bedford
2000 Park Place Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
948 sqft
Cottages at Bedford Apartments offers a combination of Comfort, Style, and Convenience! The Cottages at Bedford is located at 2000 Park Place Blvd, Bedford, TX 76021.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
191 Units Available
The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community
101 E. Glade Road, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,415
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1579 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community in Grapevine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes
400 Pecan Bend Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1060 sqft
Located near DFW Airport and area freeways. On-site amenities include clubhouse, curbside trash pickup, and pool. Homes feature new appliances, granite-styled countertops, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
17 Units Available
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
966 sqft
Tranquil apartment community located near the Airport Freeway and just 15 minutes from the DFW Airport. Units feature washer/dryer, dishwasher, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
19 Units Available
Bedford Meadows
Pecan Creek
2500 Central Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$906
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
868 sqft
Pecan Creek offers urban living with a suburban feel. This pet-friendly community is close to all the cultural attractions of the Mid-Cities, Dallas and Fort Worth.
Results within 5 miles of Euless
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
8 Units Available
Harmony Hills
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
934 sqft
Settle in to a home that puts your comfort and convenience first at Tuscany Apartments.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1000 sqft
Near the intersection of I-30 and Highway 360, these affordable units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and open floor plans. The property is pet friendly and includes a gym, tennis court, and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
33 Units Available
925 Main Street
925 S Main St, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,500
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1378 sqft
Gym, pool, spa and parking garage at gated apartment community. Interiors feature in-unit laundry, built-in desks and ceramic tile backsplash. In downtown Grapevine, within walking distance of many restaurants.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
52 Units Available
CentrePort Business Park
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1383 sqft
Modern apartments located near major highways and public transportation. Wide open floor plans and huge closets. Every unit has W/D. Enjoy volleyball and tennis courts and a pool/hot tub!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
9 Units Available
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1046 sqft
Welcome home to Huntington Meadows Apartment Homes! You will find our beautiful community conveniently located nearby Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, The Dallas Cowboys Stadium, The Ballpark at Arlington, and I-30 for quick access to anywhere you want
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:00am
29 Units Available
The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,262
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1222 sqft
Dreams do come true at The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons, an upscale community offering sophisticated, urban-style apartment living in The American Dream City Arlington.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
17 Units Available
Estrada Oaks
2115 Estrada Pkwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$966
987 sqft
When it's time to come home, you'll love returning to your new apartment at Estrada Oaks. Our lushly landscaped property surrounds elegant and well-maintained apartment buildings.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
25 Units Available
Hidden Ridge Apartments
1290 Hidden Ridge Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary floorplans, luxurious features, and amenities along with a great location are what awaits you at Hidden Ridge Apartments in Irving, Texas.

July 2020 Euless Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Euless Rent Report. Euless rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Euless rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Euless Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Euless Rent Report. Euless rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Euless rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Euless rent trends were flat over the past month

Euless rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Euless stand at $1,016 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,263 for a two-bedroom. Euless' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Euless, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Euless rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Euless, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Euless is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Euless' median two-bedroom rent of $1,263 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Euless' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Euless than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Euless.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless 3 BedroomsEuless Accessible ApartmentsEuless Apartments under $800Euless Apartments under $900
    Euless Apartments with BalconyEuless Apartments with GarageEuless Apartments with GymEuless Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEuless Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEuless Apartments with ParkingEuless Apartments with Pool
    Euless Apartments with Washer-DryerEuless Cheap PlacesEuless Dog Friendly ApartmentsEuless Furnished ApartmentsEuless Pet Friendly PlacesEuless Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
    Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
    Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Villages Of Bear Creek

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
    Dallas Theological Seminary