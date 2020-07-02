Rent Calculator
Last updated July 28 2019 at 6:32 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6403 Anita Street
6403 Anita Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6403 Anita Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity to lease a home in Lakewood School district for under $2000. Great appointments including hardwood floors, detached garage with access to backyard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6403 Anita Street have any available units?
6403 Anita Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6403 Anita Street have?
Some of 6403 Anita Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 6403 Anita Street currently offering any rent specials?
6403 Anita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6403 Anita Street pet-friendly?
No, 6403 Anita Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6403 Anita Street offer parking?
Yes, 6403 Anita Street offers parking.
Does 6403 Anita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6403 Anita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6403 Anita Street have a pool?
No, 6403 Anita Street does not have a pool.
Does 6403 Anita Street have accessible units?
No, 6403 Anita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6403 Anita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6403 Anita Street has units with dishwashers.
