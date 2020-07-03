Rent Calculator
6014 Victor Street
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:31 PM
1 of 19
6014 Victor Street
6014 Victor Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6014 Victor Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Prized Lakewood neighborhood and schools! Newly upgraded split level town homes with luxury finishes. **SPECIAL: 1 month free with 13 month lease.**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6014 Victor Street have any available units?
6014 Victor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6014 Victor Street have?
Some of 6014 Victor Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6014 Victor Street currently offering any rent specials?
6014 Victor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 Victor Street pet-friendly?
No, 6014 Victor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6014 Victor Street offer parking?
Yes, 6014 Victor Street offers parking.
Does 6014 Victor Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6014 Victor Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 Victor Street have a pool?
No, 6014 Victor Street does not have a pool.
Does 6014 Victor Street have accessible units?
No, 6014 Victor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 Victor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6014 Victor Street has units with dishwashers.
