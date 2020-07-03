All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 24 2019 at 1:24 PM

5925 E University Boulevard

5925 East University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5925 East University Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5925 E University Boulevard have any available units?
5925 E University Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5925 E University Boulevard have?
Some of 5925 E University Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5925 E University Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5925 E University Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5925 E University Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5925 E University Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5925 E University Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5925 E University Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5925 E University Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5925 E University Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5925 E University Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5925 E University Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5925 E University Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5925 E University Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5925 E University Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5925 E University Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

