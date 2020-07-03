All apartments in Dallas
5305 Jordan Ridge Drive
Last updated March 26 2019 at 4:53 PM

5305 Jordan Ridge Drive

5305 Jordan Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5305 Jordan Ridge Drive, Dallas, TX 75236

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Dallas, TX. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,421 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with white appliances, 2 car garage, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5305 Jordan Ridge Drive have any available units?
5305 Jordan Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5305 Jordan Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5305 Jordan Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5305 Jordan Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5305 Jordan Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5305 Jordan Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5305 Jordan Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 5305 Jordan Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5305 Jordan Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5305 Jordan Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5305 Jordan Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5305 Jordan Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5305 Jordan Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5305 Jordan Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5305 Jordan Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5305 Jordan Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5305 Jordan Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

