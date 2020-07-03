All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 512 Graham Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
512 Graham Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

512 Graham Ave

512 Graham Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

512 Graham Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223
Mount Auborn

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE4511810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Graham Ave have any available units?
512 Graham Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 512 Graham Ave currently offering any rent specials?
512 Graham Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Graham Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Graham Ave is pet friendly.
Does 512 Graham Ave offer parking?
No, 512 Graham Ave does not offer parking.
Does 512 Graham Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Graham Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Graham Ave have a pool?
No, 512 Graham Ave does not have a pool.
Does 512 Graham Ave have accessible units?
No, 512 Graham Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Graham Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Graham Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Graham Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Graham Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monaco On The Trail
3003 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Bachman Oaks
2501 Webb Chapel Ext
Dallas, TX 75220
Veridian Place
4849 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
American Beauty Mill
2400 S Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75215
Bel Air Keystone Ranch
3653 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Berkshire Medical District
4730 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
Grand Estates at Kessler Park
1520 N Beckley Ave
Dallas, TX 75203

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University