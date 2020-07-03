All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5047 Hollow Ridge Road

5047 Hollow Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

5047 Hollow Ridge Road, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has recently been completely renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5047 Hollow Ridge Road have any available units?
5047 Hollow Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5047 Hollow Ridge Road have?
Some of 5047 Hollow Ridge Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5047 Hollow Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
5047 Hollow Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5047 Hollow Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 5047 Hollow Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5047 Hollow Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 5047 Hollow Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 5047 Hollow Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5047 Hollow Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5047 Hollow Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 5047 Hollow Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 5047 Hollow Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 5047 Hollow Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5047 Hollow Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5047 Hollow Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.

