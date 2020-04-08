All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 28 2019 at 8:46 AM

4715 Springer Street

4715 Springer Street · No Longer Available
Location

4715 Springer Street, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-1ba-1ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 Springer Street have any available units?
4715 Springer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4715 Springer Street have?
Some of 4715 Springer Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4715 Springer Street currently offering any rent specials?
4715 Springer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 Springer Street pet-friendly?
No, 4715 Springer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4715 Springer Street offer parking?
No, 4715 Springer Street does not offer parking.
Does 4715 Springer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4715 Springer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 Springer Street have a pool?
No, 4715 Springer Street does not have a pool.
Does 4715 Springer Street have accessible units?
No, 4715 Springer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 Springer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4715 Springer Street has units with dishwashers.

