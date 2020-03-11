Rent Calculator
Home
Dallas, TX
4147 Gladewater Road
Last updated September 14 2019 at 2:37 AM
4147 Gladewater Road
4147 Gladewater Road
No Longer Available
Location
4147 Gladewater Road, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4147 Gladewater Road have any available units?
4147 Gladewater Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4147 Gladewater Road currently offering any rent specials?
4147 Gladewater Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4147 Gladewater Road pet-friendly?
No, 4147 Gladewater Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4147 Gladewater Road offer parking?
Yes, 4147 Gladewater Road offers parking.
Does 4147 Gladewater Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4147 Gladewater Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4147 Gladewater Road have a pool?
No, 4147 Gladewater Road does not have a pool.
Does 4147 Gladewater Road have accessible units?
No, 4147 Gladewater Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4147 Gladewater Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4147 Gladewater Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4147 Gladewater Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4147 Gladewater Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
