All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4147 Gladewater Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4147 Gladewater Road
Last updated September 14 2019 at 2:37 AM

4147 Gladewater Road

4147 Gladewater Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4147 Gladewater Road, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4147 Gladewater Road have any available units?
4147 Gladewater Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4147 Gladewater Road currently offering any rent specials?
4147 Gladewater Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4147 Gladewater Road pet-friendly?
No, 4147 Gladewater Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4147 Gladewater Road offer parking?
Yes, 4147 Gladewater Road offers parking.
Does 4147 Gladewater Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4147 Gladewater Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4147 Gladewater Road have a pool?
No, 4147 Gladewater Road does not have a pool.
Does 4147 Gladewater Road have accessible units?
No, 4147 Gladewater Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4147 Gladewater Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4147 Gladewater Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4147 Gladewater Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4147 Gladewater Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Villa Rosa
2650 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
The Sawyer
3636 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Bel Air Keystone Ranch
3653 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Crest at Park Central
7929 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
The Armstrong at Knox
4525 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
River Park At The Galleria
14100 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
Arpeggio Victory Park
2425 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University