Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:58 PM

3623 COPPER STONE Drive

3623 Copper Stone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3623 Copper Stone Drive, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
CORNER LOT.HIGH CEILING.COMPLETELY UPGRADED.READY TO MOVE IN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3623 COPPER STONE Drive have any available units?
3623 COPPER STONE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3623 COPPER STONE Drive have?
Some of 3623 COPPER STONE Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3623 COPPER STONE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3623 COPPER STONE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 COPPER STONE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3623 COPPER STONE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3623 COPPER STONE Drive offer parking?
No, 3623 COPPER STONE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3623 COPPER STONE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3623 COPPER STONE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 COPPER STONE Drive have a pool?
No, 3623 COPPER STONE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3623 COPPER STONE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3623 COPPER STONE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 COPPER STONE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3623 COPPER STONE Drive has units with dishwashers.

