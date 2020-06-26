Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3623 COPPER STONE Drive
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:58 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3623 COPPER STONE Drive
3623 Copper Stone Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3623 Copper Stone Drive, Dallas, TX 75287
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
CORNER LOT.HIGH CEILING.COMPLETELY UPGRADED.READY TO MOVE IN.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3623 COPPER STONE Drive have any available units?
3623 COPPER STONE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3623 COPPER STONE Drive have?
Some of 3623 COPPER STONE Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 3623 COPPER STONE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3623 COPPER STONE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 COPPER STONE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3623 COPPER STONE Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3623 COPPER STONE Drive offer parking?
No, 3623 COPPER STONE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3623 COPPER STONE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3623 COPPER STONE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 COPPER STONE Drive have a pool?
No, 3623 COPPER STONE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3623 COPPER STONE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3623 COPPER STONE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 COPPER STONE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3623 COPPER STONE Drive has units with dishwashers.
