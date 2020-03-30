All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2568 Mossglen Dr

2568 Mossglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2568 Mossglen Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2568 Mossglen Dr have any available units?
2568 Mossglen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2568 Mossglen Dr have?
Some of 2568 Mossglen Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2568 Mossglen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2568 Mossglen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2568 Mossglen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2568 Mossglen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2568 Mossglen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2568 Mossglen Dr offers parking.
Does 2568 Mossglen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2568 Mossglen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2568 Mossglen Dr have a pool?
No, 2568 Mossglen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2568 Mossglen Dr have accessible units?
No, 2568 Mossglen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2568 Mossglen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2568 Mossglen Dr has units with dishwashers.

