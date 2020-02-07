Rent Calculator
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:20 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1535 Mccoy Street
1535 Mccoy Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1535 Mccoy Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 2 bedroom 1.5 baths with 1 car garage, minutes to Downtown Dallas in Beautiful Bryan Place.
So much to do in the area. This one will go fast.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1535 Mccoy Street have any available units?
1535 Mccoy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1535 Mccoy Street have?
Some of 1535 Mccoy Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1535 Mccoy Street currently offering any rent specials?
1535 Mccoy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 Mccoy Street pet-friendly?
No, 1535 Mccoy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1535 Mccoy Street offer parking?
Yes, 1535 Mccoy Street offers parking.
Does 1535 Mccoy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1535 Mccoy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 Mccoy Street have a pool?
No, 1535 Mccoy Street does not have a pool.
Does 1535 Mccoy Street have accessible units?
No, 1535 Mccoy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 Mccoy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1535 Mccoy Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
