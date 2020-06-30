All apartments in Dallas
1141 Easton Rd
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:47 PM

1141 Easton Rd

1141 Easton Road · No Longer Available
Location

1141 Easton Road, Dallas, TX 75218

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Central Dallas
Area: White Rock Lake/ Tenison Park
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $785

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Club house, Outdoor Grills, 5 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Bus stop

Interior Amenities: Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Non-carpeted flooring, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 965

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Easton Rd have any available units?
1141 Easton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1141 Easton Rd have?
Some of 1141 Easton Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 Easton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Easton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Easton Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1141 Easton Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1141 Easton Rd offer parking?
No, 1141 Easton Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1141 Easton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 Easton Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Easton Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1141 Easton Rd has a pool.
Does 1141 Easton Rd have accessible units?
No, 1141 Easton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Easton Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1141 Easton Rd has units with dishwashers.

