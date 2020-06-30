1141 Easton Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill internet access

Central Dallas

Area: White Rock Lake/ Tenison Park

1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $785



Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Club house, Outdoor Grills, 5 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Bus stop



Interior Amenities: Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Non-carpeted flooring, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators



Reference Ad# 965



*pics are of model apartments at this location*



