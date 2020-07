Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking 24hr gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center dog park internet access pool table tennis court

Enjoy the Best of All Worlds... Sandcastle was built for those who truly enjoy resort style living. Thoughtful one bedroom, one bedroom-den and two bedroom apartment homes have names such as Cozumel, St. Thomas, and Aruba reflecting the relaxed ambiance of Sandcastle which will help you un-wind from the dayХs stresses as soon as you arrive home. Everything from lush green landscaping, colorful tropical flowers, expansive courtyards offering the shade of live oaks and palm trees; the soothing sounds of a fountain fed spa; four story clubhouse with a host of amenities; recreational activities; and a fun-filled calendar of social events all combine to put you in a vacation state of mind.