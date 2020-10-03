Amenities
Welcome home to Gulf Breeze Apartments in beautiful Corpus Christi, Texas! Our apartment home community offers resort-style living with easy access to Highway 286, providing a convenient commute anywhere your journey leads. Choose from a fine array of shopping and dining hot-spots, many within walking distance, and explore the irresistible sandy beaches only minutes away. At Gulf Breeze Apartments, youll feel like every day is a vacation.
Choose from a wide array of floor plans featuring one, two, and three bedrooms. Every apartment home for rent is adorned with 9-foot ceilings, immaculate hardwood floors, and ceiling fans. Meal preparation blends with great conversation in the all-electric kitchen enhanced with a breakfast bar, and for relaxation after a long day, retreat to your balcony or patio for some refreshment. Extra storage and spacious walk-in closets lend a helping hand with organization, and washer and dryer connections will make laundry day effortless.