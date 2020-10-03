All apartments in Corpus Christi
Gulf Breeze
Last updated October 26 2020 at 11:02 PM
Gulf Breeze

6533 Patti Dr · (361) 203-2420
Rent Special
$25 Application fee $500 OFF 1ST FULL MONTH! When you LEASE by July 14, 2020! *select units apply
Location

6533 Patti Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78414
South Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 07-708 · Avail. now

$936

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit 07-715 · Avail. Dec 30

$946

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit 21-2108 · Avail. now

$961

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15-1501 · Avail. now

$1,078

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 899 sqft

Unit 17-1708 · Avail. now

$1,092

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 899 sqft

Unit 12-1203 · Avail. Nov 17

$1,138

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 899 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14-1402 · Avail. Nov 12

$1,439

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1229 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gulf Breeze.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
Welcome home to Gulf Breeze Apartments in beautiful Corpus Christi, Texas! Our apartment home community offers resort-style living with easy access to Highway 286, providing a convenient commute anywhere your journey leads. Choose from a fine array of shopping and dining hot-spots, many within walking distance, and explore the irresistible sandy beaches only minutes away. At Gulf Breeze Apartments, youll feel like every day is a vacation.

Choose from a wide array of floor plans featuring one, two, and three bedrooms. Every apartment home for rent is adorned with 9-foot ceilings, immaculate hardwood floors, and ceiling fans. Meal preparation blends with great conversation in the all-electric kitchen enhanced with a breakfast bar, and for relaxation after a long day, retreat to your balcony or patio for some refreshment. Extra storage and spacious walk-in closets lend a helping hand with organization, and washer and dryer connections will make laundry day effortless.

Property Details

Lease Length: 11-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150 Hold Deposit to Security Deposit OAC
Move-in Fees: $120 Admin Fee, $20 Utility Set Up Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $10/month; Pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month.
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Covered lot. Open Surface Lot, Covered Carport: $25, Detached Garage: $80/month.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $50/month
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gulf Breeze have any available units?
Gulf Breeze has 22 units available starting at $936 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does Gulf Breeze have?
Some of Gulf Breeze's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gulf Breeze currently offering any rent specials?
Gulf Breeze is offering the following rent specials: $25 Application fee $500 OFF 1ST FULL MONTH! When you LEASE by July 14, 2020! *select units apply
Is Gulf Breeze pet-friendly?
Yes, Gulf Breeze is pet friendly.
Does Gulf Breeze offer parking?
Yes, Gulf Breeze offers parking.
Does Gulf Breeze have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gulf Breeze offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gulf Breeze have a pool?
Yes, Gulf Breeze has a pool.
Does Gulf Breeze have accessible units?
No, Gulf Breeze does not have accessible units.
Does Gulf Breeze have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gulf Breeze has units with dishwashers.
