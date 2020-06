Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly updated home that features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 full baths. Brand new a/c for these hot days! Application fee is $35 per applicant. Anyone 18 or older who will be residing in the home must complete an application. Required supporting documentation: Copy of Valid Driver's License & Income Verification (2 most recent pay-stubs. If paid weekly, 4 most recent pay-stubs required).