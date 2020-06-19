6326 Grandvilliers Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Close to Veterans Memorial High School, this beautiful home sits on a huge lot with great curb appeal due to the professional landscaping and iron fencing. This home was completely remodeled recently with marble and granite counter tops, carpet and tile, paint and new stainless steel kitchen appliances. The downstairs showcases a spacious formal living and dining area, updated kitchen and large master bedroom. The large master bedroom has an additional sitting area with backyard views. The master bath suite features a garden tub, walk in shower, and huge walk in closet. Upstairs consists of three spacious bedrooms, walk in closets, built-in shelves, two full baths and a game room with balcony. The fenced in backyard houses a tiled cover patio and the spacious three car garage has additional storage areas.