6326 Grandvilliers Dr
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:14 AM

6326 Grandvilliers Dr

6326 Grandvilliers Dr
Location

6326 Grandvilliers Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78414
South Side

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4396 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Close to Veterans Memorial High School, this beautiful home sits on a huge lot with great curb appeal due to the professional landscaping and iron fencing. This home was completely remodeled recently with marble and granite counter tops, carpet and tile, paint and new stainless steel kitchen appliances. The downstairs showcases a spacious formal living and dining area, updated kitchen and large master bedroom. The large master bedroom has an additional sitting area with backyard views. The master bath suite features a garden tub, walk in shower, and huge walk in closet. Upstairs consists of three spacious bedrooms, walk in closets, built-in shelves, two full baths and a game room with balcony. The fenced in backyard houses a tiled cover patio and the spacious three car garage has additional storage areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6326 Grandvilliers Dr have any available units?
6326 Grandvilliers Dr has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 6326 Grandvilliers Dr have?
Some of 6326 Grandvilliers Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6326 Grandvilliers Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6326 Grandvilliers Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6326 Grandvilliers Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6326 Grandvilliers Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 6326 Grandvilliers Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6326 Grandvilliers Dr does offer parking.
Does 6326 Grandvilliers Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6326 Grandvilliers Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6326 Grandvilliers Dr have a pool?
No, 6326 Grandvilliers Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6326 Grandvilliers Dr have accessible units?
No, 6326 Grandvilliers Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6326 Grandvilliers Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6326 Grandvilliers Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
