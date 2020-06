Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated pool refrigerator

Charming 3 Bedroom; 2 Full Bath; 2 Car Garage home located in the peaceful & sought out Pope Place Subdvision. This home is nicely situated on a large lot & features a great flowing floor plan w/2 Living Areas; updated kitchen & lots of windows. Appliances include, the refrigerator and washer/dryer. Garage has an attached oversized storage area. Walking distance to Pope Park & the newly built Calk-Wison Elementary School. Close to the prestigious Lamar Park and minutes from the mall.