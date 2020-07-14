Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar e-payments internet access internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving trash valet

Welcome home to Cimarron Court. Our beautiful apartment homes provide residents with the very definition of comfortable, carefree living. At our apartments in Corpus Christi, TX, you will enjoy a great community which offers only the finest selection of interior and communal amenities. You deserve the best, so see what our South Corpus Christi apartments have to offer you.



Residents love coming home to their spacious one, two, or three bedroom apartment which adds a touch of vibrancy to any lifestyle. Our Corpus Christi, TX, apartment homes are complete with a variety of spectacular , including dishwashers, garbage disposals, and oversized closets to accommodate your storage needs. Private patios and balconies provide you with beautiful views of the surrounding community from the comfort of your own home.



If you prefer an active lifestyle, Cimarron Court has something to offer everyone. Invite friends over for a gathering at our clubhouse, spend an afternoon under the sun at our refreshing swimming pool, or enjoy a good workout at our fitness center. To add even more convenience to your life, we also have an on-site laundry facility at our apartments in Corpus Christi, TX, and many of our homes offer in-unit washers and dryers. Our gated community gives residents peace of mind and will let you enjoy a worry-free life.