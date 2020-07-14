All apartments in Corpus Christi
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Cimarron Court

Open Now until 6pm
3701 Cimarron Blvd · (361) 492-4104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3701 Cimarron Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414
South Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0029 · Avail. Sep 8

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 0001 · Avail. Sep 8

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 0019 · Avail. Aug 8

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0072 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 0053 · Avail. Aug 8

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 0088 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

See 10+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2309 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1334 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cimarron Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Welcome home to Cimarron Court. Our beautiful apartment homes provide residents with the very definition of comfortable, carefree living. At our apartments in Corpus Christi, TX, you will enjoy a great community which offers only the finest selection of interior and communal amenities. You deserve the best, so see what our South Corpus Christi apartments have to offer you.\n\nResidents love coming home to their spacious one, two, or three bedroom apartment which adds a touch of vibrancy to any lifestyle. Our Corpus Christi, TX, apartment homes are complete with a variety of spectacular , including dishwashers, garbage disposals, and oversized closets to accommodate your storage needs. Private patios and balconies provide you with beautiful views of the surrounding community from the comfort of your own home.\n\nIf you prefer an active lifestyle, Cimarron Court has something to offer everyone. Invite friends over for a gathering at our clubhouse, spend an afternoon under the sun at our refreshing swimming pool, or enjoy a good workout at our fitness center. To add even more convenience to your life, we also have an on-site laundry facility at our apartments in Corpus Christi, TX, and many of our homes offer in-unit washers and dryers. Our gated community gives residents peace of mind and will let you enjoy a worry-free life.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $35 single/ $50 married
Deposit: $125
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: 75 lbs weight limit plus breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cimarron Court have any available units?
Cimarron Court has 25 units available starting at $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does Cimarron Court have?
Some of Cimarron Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cimarron Court currently offering any rent specials?
Cimarron Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cimarron Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Cimarron Court is pet friendly.
Does Cimarron Court offer parking?
Yes, Cimarron Court offers parking.
Does Cimarron Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cimarron Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cimarron Court have a pool?
Yes, Cimarron Court has a pool.
Does Cimarron Court have accessible units?
No, Cimarron Court does not have accessible units.
Does Cimarron Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cimarron Court has units with dishwashers.
