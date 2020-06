Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New rental -

Call us now to book a showing for this 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse. This property includes water, trash, and sewer. There is a spacious living room and nice size kitchen. Call us at 361-334-7653 to book your showing!



* move in special: two weeks free off of first full months rent*



(RLNE5781121)