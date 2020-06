Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

4702 CEDAR PASS D BRECKENRIDGE TOWNHOMES Available 07/01/20 SOUTHSIDE'S BRECKENRIDGE TOWNHOMES! - RECENTLY UPDATED 2 STORY TOWNHOME WITH OPEN FLOORPLAN AND CATHEDRAL CEILINGS. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, DOWNSTAIRS HAS MASTER AND CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT. 2ND BDRM IS UPSTAIRS LOFT WITH HALF BATH AND CARPET FLOORING. THIS UNIT HAS TWO CAR GARAGE WITH AUTOMATIC OPENER AND SMALL FENCED YARD WITH PATIO!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5251753)