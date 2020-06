Amenities

Located near all amenities such as shopping, restaurants, entertainment and so much more. This 3 bedroom home will be ready for move in April 4. Kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave and large dining as well as formal living area. Good size bedrooms and extra large garage. Nice backyard for gatherings. Come see!