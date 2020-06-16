15130 Reales Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters new construction garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

A must see! This beautiful, contemporary two story home has a lot to offer. Open layout gives the first floor plenty of space with a large living area, covered patio, tile flooring and a oversize alluring kitchen area. Featuring granite countertops, an extended island, fixtures and custom cabinets. Master bedroom is located upstairs, with a elegant master suite, detailing a jet/garden tub, large walk-in tile shower, spacious master closet and granite countertops. Upstairs loft area opens up and views the bottom level and outdoor living area. Special outdoor living/patio overlooks the canal and is great for entertaining guest! Welcome to modern living close to the beach.