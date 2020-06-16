All apartments in Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi, TX
15130 Reales Dr
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:45 PM

15130 Reales Dr

15130 Reales Dr · (361) 548-7844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Corpus Christi
Location

15130 Reales Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Padre Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2850 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
A must see! This beautiful, contemporary two story home has a lot to offer. Open layout gives the first floor plenty of space with a large living area, covered patio, tile flooring and a oversize alluring kitchen area. Featuring granite countertops, an extended island, fixtures and custom cabinets. Master bedroom is located upstairs, with a elegant master suite, detailing a jet/garden tub, large walk-in tile shower, spacious master closet and granite countertops. Upstairs loft area opens up and views the bottom level and outdoor living area. Special outdoor living/patio overlooks the canal and is great for entertaining guest! Welcome to modern living close to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15130 Reales Dr have any available units?
15130 Reales Dr has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 15130 Reales Dr have?
Some of 15130 Reales Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15130 Reales Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15130 Reales Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15130 Reales Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15130 Reales Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 15130 Reales Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15130 Reales Dr does offer parking.
Does 15130 Reales Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15130 Reales Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15130 Reales Dr have a pool?
No, 15130 Reales Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15130 Reales Dr have accessible units?
No, 15130 Reales Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15130 Reales Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15130 Reales Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
