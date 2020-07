Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly carport hot tub package receiving

Offering incomparable convenience in a beautiful and peaceful setting, The Veranda features eight ultra-spacious, one and two bedroom apartment homes. California sitting areas and barbeque grills accent the colorful courtyards filled with mature landscaping. The inviting generous sized pool is excellent for lap swimming while the sundeck is a WiFi Hot Spot. The pool area is highlighted by a tropical, palapa bar where neighbors congregate to relax in each otherХs company. For those who enjoy an active lifestyle there are three lighted, professional tennis courts and fitness center available to you 24/7. Planned community social events are held in the beautifully decorated clubhouse which provides the ideal ambiance for meeting your neighbors and making new friends. At The Veranda, convenience is a way of life.