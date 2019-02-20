All apartments in Corpus Christi
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:03 AM

14310 Ridely Way

14310 Ridely Way · (361) 947-8003
Location

14310 Ridely Way, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Padre Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED padre island townhouse with 2 bedrooms and THREE full bathrooms. Water Park Villas is the most luxurious and centrally located townhome complex on Padre Island. Perfect for professionals who want urban living in an island environment (no yard/ no patio/no maintenance). Interiors consist of tile, hardwood floors, upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, fully tiled baths, solid core doors, upgraded hardware & plumbing fixtures, window treatments and ALL appliances included. Heated pool features tanning ledges & sitting benches. Walk across the street to Waves/Schlillterbahn or to nearby shopping and food. Area attractions include the all new water park, beautiful beaches, horseback riding on the beach, bay and gulf fishing, golf, surfing, wind surfing, kite surfing, bird watching, and so much more. Walking distance to food & stores. This town-home is also for sale. (12 month minimum lease)
(NO PETS per HOA-) (Owner may consider removing furniture)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14310 Ridely Way have any available units?
14310 Ridely Way has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 14310 Ridely Way have?
Some of 14310 Ridely Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14310 Ridely Way currently offering any rent specials?
14310 Ridely Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14310 Ridely Way pet-friendly?
No, 14310 Ridely Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 14310 Ridely Way offer parking?
No, 14310 Ridely Way does not offer parking.
Does 14310 Ridely Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14310 Ridely Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14310 Ridely Way have a pool?
Yes, 14310 Ridely Way has a pool.
Does 14310 Ridely Way have accessible units?
No, 14310 Ridely Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14310 Ridely Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14310 Ridely Way does not have units with dishwashers.
