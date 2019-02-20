14310 Ridely Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool

BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED padre island townhouse with 2 bedrooms and THREE full bathrooms. Water Park Villas is the most luxurious and centrally located townhome complex on Padre Island. Perfect for professionals who want urban living in an island environment (no yard/ no patio/no maintenance). Interiors consist of tile, hardwood floors, upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, fully tiled baths, solid core doors, upgraded hardware & plumbing fixtures, window treatments and ALL appliances included. Heated pool features tanning ledges & sitting benches. Walk across the street to Waves/Schlillterbahn or to nearby shopping and food. Area attractions include the all new water park, beautiful beaches, horseback riding on the beach, bay and gulf fishing, golf, surfing, wind surfing, kite surfing, bird watching, and so much more. Walking distance to food & stores. This town-home is also for sale. (12 month minimum lease)

(NO PETS per HOA-) (Owner may consider removing furniture)