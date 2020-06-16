10926 Timbergrove

Amenities

Located in the desirable Calallen school district. This 4 bedroom 2 bath brick home has been newly updated and features fresh paint, granite counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances and gorgeous vinyl plank flooring. Spacious living area, open floorplan concept and large covered patio great for entertaining. Grocery store, restaurants, and skating rink located within walking distance. Easy access to Interstate to get you anywhere quickly. Located on a quiet street with little traffic. These homes don't come by very often so hurry before it's gone!