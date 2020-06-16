All apartments in Corpus Christi
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:52 AM

10926 Timbergrove

10926 Timbergrove Ln · (361) 739-1404
Location

10926 Timbergrove Ln, Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Northwest Corpus Christi

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1486 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the desirable Calallen school district. This 4 bedroom 2 bath brick home has been newly updated and features fresh paint, granite counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances and gorgeous vinyl plank flooring. Spacious living area, open floorplan concept and large covered patio great for entertaining. Grocery store, restaurants, and skating rink located within walking distance. Easy access to Interstate to get you anywhere quickly. Located on a quiet street with little traffic. These homes don't come by very often so hurry before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10926 Timbergrove have any available units?
10926 Timbergrove has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 10926 Timbergrove have?
Some of 10926 Timbergrove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10926 Timbergrove currently offering any rent specials?
10926 Timbergrove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10926 Timbergrove pet-friendly?
No, 10926 Timbergrove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 10926 Timbergrove offer parking?
Yes, 10926 Timbergrove does offer parking.
Does 10926 Timbergrove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10926 Timbergrove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10926 Timbergrove have a pool?
No, 10926 Timbergrove does not have a pool.
Does 10926 Timbergrove have accessible units?
No, 10926 Timbergrove does not have accessible units.
Does 10926 Timbergrove have units with dishwashers?
No, 10926 Timbergrove does not have units with dishwashers.
