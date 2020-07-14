All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like The Allure.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
The Allure
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 PM

The Allure

701 N Vista Ridge Blvd · (254) 946-3256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

701 N Vista Ridge Blvd, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 19-19306 · Avail. now

$1,067

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 11-11202 · Avail. now

$1,184

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Unit 11-11306 · Avail. now

$1,232

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19-19308 · Avail. now

$1,327

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1002 sqft

Unit 10-10207 · Avail. now

$1,716

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 11-11307 · Avail. now

$1,912

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Allure.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
e-payments
garage
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
pool
bbq/grill
carport
coffee bar
fire pit
game room
internet cafe
online portal
pool table
At The Allure, comfort and convenience are enhanced with lavishness unlike anywhere else in Cedar Park, TX. Our community is the epitome of suburban neighborhood living complimented with a serene setting and fabulous accents. Our studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes are pet friendly and come with many features and utilities that are sure to put a smile on your face every time you come home.

No need to worry about commuting to Austin, TX or anywhere else since our location offers quick access to 1431 that leads to I-35, Parmer, and Capital MetroRail stations. Being surrounded by an infinite list of leisure, shopping, entertainment, and dining spots, there is always somewhere to explore. Whether it’s Lakeline Mall, Round Rock Outlet Mall, Vista Ridge High School, or Lake Travis, our location can’t be beat.

If you feel like you’d rather stay at home, our amenities have got you covered. The fully-equipped conference room, stylish cybercafe, exquisite TV lounge, a

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $87.50 sure deposit or $500 refundable
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 or $87.50 sure deposit
fee: $250 (1 pet), $300 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets miximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $100-$150/month; Detached carport: $30/month. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit (sizes vary): $15/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Allure have any available units?
The Allure has 8 units available starting at $1,067 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does The Allure have?
Some of The Allure's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Allure currently offering any rent specials?
The Allure is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Allure pet-friendly?
Yes, The Allure is pet friendly.
Does The Allure offer parking?
Yes, The Allure offers parking.
Does The Allure have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Allure does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Allure have a pool?
Yes, The Allure has a pool.
Does The Allure have accessible units?
No, The Allure does not have accessible units.
Does The Allure have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Allure has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Allure?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bridge at Volente
11908 Anderson Mill Road
Cedar Park, TX 78726
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Altis Lakeline
12700 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cypress Gardens
335 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 BedroomsCedar Park 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Park Apartments with PoolCedar Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Cedar Park Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity