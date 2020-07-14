Amenities
At The Allure, comfort and convenience are enhanced with lavishness unlike anywhere else in Cedar Park, TX. Our community is the epitome of suburban neighborhood living complimented with a serene setting and fabulous accents. Our studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes are pet friendly and come with many features and utilities that are sure to put a smile on your face every time you come home.
No need to worry about commuting to Austin, TX or anywhere else since our location offers quick access to 1431 that leads to I-35, Parmer, and Capital MetroRail stations. Being surrounded by an infinite list of leisure, shopping, entertainment, and dining spots, there is always somewhere to explore. Whether it’s Lakeline Mall, Round Rock Outlet Mall, Vista Ridge High School, or Lake Travis, our location can’t be beat.
If you feel like you’d rather stay at home, our amenities have got you covered. The fully-equipped conference room, stylish cybercafe, exquisite TV lounge, a