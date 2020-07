Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Washer & Dryer and Refrigerator are included! Two Story House - 3 bedrooms, Master bedroom and the office room are on the main floor. Kitchen is open to the living area and breakfast room. Tile & wood flooring, formal dining, custom paint colors. Awesome back patio and private back yard. Just a few blocks from many Cedar Park schools in Leander ISD, Shopping Centers and the Mall.