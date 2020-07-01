All apartments in Cedar Park
220 Simmons Drive

220 Simmons Drive · No Longer Available
Location

220 Simmons Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Buttercup Creek

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
game room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful property located in the heart of Cedar Park! Directly across from Westside Elementary. Upgraded appliances, cabinetry and flooring! Spacious living room and game room, both with wall/ceiling speakers. Entire house on water softener and carbon filtration. Fans in all bedrooms. Generous natural lighting from large windows throughout! Must see! Standard refrigerator available upon request. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program that includes monthly air filter delivery (see app guidelines). View virtual tour at: https://youtu.be/glxAm5SIAQQ
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Simmons Drive have any available units?
220 Simmons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Simmons Drive have?
Some of 220 Simmons Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Simmons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
220 Simmons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Simmons Drive pet-friendly?
No, 220 Simmons Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 220 Simmons Drive offer parking?
Yes, 220 Simmons Drive offers parking.
Does 220 Simmons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Simmons Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Simmons Drive have a pool?
No, 220 Simmons Drive does not have a pool.
Does 220 Simmons Drive have accessible units?
No, 220 Simmons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Simmons Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Simmons Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

