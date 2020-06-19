All apartments in Cedar Park
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
1705 Avante Dr
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

1705 Avante Dr

1705 Avante Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1705 Avante Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cozy Home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in great condition in Woods at Carriage Hills! - Great condition- cozy home with 3 beds-2baths. Master located on back side of home with jetted tub, separate shower, double vanity. Tile everywhere but bedrooms. High Ceilings in kitchen. Large family room with gas fireplace and formal dining. (dining could serve as office). Big highlight is Giddens Elementary is walking distance. Home is close to Leander/cedar Park train station. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE5335052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

