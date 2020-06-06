All apartments in Cedar Park
1502 Discovery Blvd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:41 AM

1502 Discovery Blvd

1502 Discovery Boulevard · (415) 980-0521
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1502 Discovery Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Town Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1875 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1997 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Available 05/01/20 Charming home in the heart of Cedar Park - Property Id: 254640

Due to current situation, in-person or Virtual tours can be accommodated. Available 5/1 but could have flexibility for earlier move-in. Kitchen has been updated with All STAINLESS STEEL Frigidaire appliances!

Amazing location within 5 Minutes walking distance to just about anything! Take a quick walk to HEB Center to enjoy a concert, Starbucks, Whole Foods 365, Amazing restaurants (Lupe Tortilla, Chuy's, The Grove Wine Bar, HopDoddy's, Chipotle, In & Out, Sushi, etc), Tiff's Treats, Smoothie King, Whitestone Brewery, and more!

Spacious, open floor plan with a Split Master for Privacy. Additional space for an office, formal dining, or play area! Bamboo (MOHAWK) Floors and Hard Time Community Pool & Playground
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254640
Property Id 254640

(RLNE5678032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Discovery Blvd have any available units?
1502 Discovery Blvd has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1502 Discovery Blvd have?
Some of 1502 Discovery Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 Discovery Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Discovery Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Discovery Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 Discovery Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1502 Discovery Blvd offer parking?
No, 1502 Discovery Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1502 Discovery Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 Discovery Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Discovery Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1502 Discovery Blvd has a pool.
Does 1502 Discovery Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1502 Discovery Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Discovery Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1502 Discovery Blvd has units with dishwashers.
