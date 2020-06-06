1502 Discovery Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

Available 05/01/20 Charming home in the heart of Cedar Park - Property Id: 254640



Due to current situation, in-person or Virtual tours can be accommodated. Available 5/1 but could have flexibility for earlier move-in. Kitchen has been updated with All STAINLESS STEEL Frigidaire appliances!



Amazing location within 5 Minutes walking distance to just about anything! Take a quick walk to HEB Center to enjoy a concert, Starbucks, Whole Foods 365, Amazing restaurants (Lupe Tortilla, Chuy's, The Grove Wine Bar, HopDoddy's, Chipotle, In & Out, Sushi, etc), Tiff's Treats, Smoothie King, Whitestone Brewery, and more!



Spacious, open floor plan with a Split Master for Privacy. Additional space for an office, formal dining, or play area! Bamboo (MOHAWK) Floors and Hard Time Community Pool & Playground

