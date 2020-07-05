4929 Sage Hill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

First Time Lease! Austin Waters beauty! Rare Two Master suites with one up and one down! Charming Darling built home is just right for low maintenance living. Open concept with 2 story living room and tons of windows. 4 bedroom w 3.5 bath - 4th bed can be a study as well! Stunning Real hardwoods through main living, breakfast room and kitchen. Custom window coverings and Plantation shutters throughout the home. Large Kitchen with Painted cabinets, granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances. Upstairs you will find a large game room, large secondary bedroom, office or bedroom, extended 2nd master suite + tons of closet space. Large extended driveway! Green built and energy efficient. See it today!