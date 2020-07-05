All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 4929 Sage Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
4929 Sage Hill Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:37 PM

4929 Sage Hill Drive

4929 Sage Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4929 Sage Hill Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
First Time Lease! Austin Waters beauty! Rare Two Master suites with one up and one down! Charming Darling built home is just right for low maintenance living. Open concept with 2 story living room and tons of windows. 4 bedroom w 3.5 bath - 4th bed can be a study as well! Stunning Real hardwoods through main living, breakfast room and kitchen. Custom window coverings and Plantation shutters throughout the home. Large Kitchen with Painted cabinets, granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances. Upstairs you will find a large game room, large secondary bedroom, office or bedroom, extended 2nd master suite + tons of closet space. Large extended driveway! Green built and energy efficient. See it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4929 Sage Hill Drive have any available units?
4929 Sage Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4929 Sage Hill Drive have?
Some of 4929 Sage Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4929 Sage Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4929 Sage Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4929 Sage Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4929 Sage Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4929 Sage Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4929 Sage Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 4929 Sage Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4929 Sage Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4929 Sage Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 4929 Sage Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4929 Sage Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 4929 Sage Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4929 Sage Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4929 Sage Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District