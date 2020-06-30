4228 Arbor Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 1-STORY with lots of UPDATES * 3 BEDROOM (split bedroom design).GORGEOUS WOOD FLOORING EXTENDING from ENTRY into the DINING ROOM (flex room) and HALLWAY. OPEN KITCHEN with CENTER ISLAND & GAS COOKING + update GRANITE & Backsplash(2015). UPDATED TILE in KITCHEN-BREAKFAST-BATHROOMS*Large & open FAMILY ROOM with gas log FIREPLACE & NEW CARPET. Spacious MASTER BEDROOM with wonderful bathroom featuring update ceramic tile flooring, garden tub & separate shower + huge WIC. SUNROOM (15X14) with indoor-outdoor carpet.GREAT CONDITION.2 car garage. Nice fenced backyard backs up to greenbelt. Updated interior paint & carpet(2018-19). Includes 2016 SS REFRIGERATOR, Washer & Dryer (if needed). GREAT HOME CHOICE!