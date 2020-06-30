All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated July 5 2019 at 9:26 PM

4228 Arbor Creek Drive

4228 Arbor Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4228 Arbor Creek Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 1-STORY with lots of UPDATES * 3 BEDROOM (split bedroom design).GORGEOUS WOOD FLOORING EXTENDING from ENTRY into the DINING ROOM (flex room) and HALLWAY. OPEN KITCHEN with CENTER ISLAND & GAS COOKING + update GRANITE & Backsplash(2015). UPDATED TILE in KITCHEN-BREAKFAST-BATHROOMS*Large & open FAMILY ROOM with gas log FIREPLACE & NEW CARPET. Spacious MASTER BEDROOM with wonderful bathroom featuring update ceramic tile flooring, garden tub & separate shower + huge WIC. SUNROOM (15X14) with indoor-outdoor carpet.GREAT CONDITION.2 car garage. Nice fenced backyard backs up to greenbelt. Updated interior paint & carpet(2018-19). Includes 2016 SS REFRIGERATOR, Washer & Dryer (if needed). GREAT HOME CHOICE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4228 Arbor Creek Drive have any available units?
4228 Arbor Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4228 Arbor Creek Drive have?
Some of 4228 Arbor Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4228 Arbor Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4228 Arbor Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4228 Arbor Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4228 Arbor Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4228 Arbor Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4228 Arbor Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 4228 Arbor Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4228 Arbor Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4228 Arbor Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 4228 Arbor Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4228 Arbor Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 4228 Arbor Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4228 Arbor Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4228 Arbor Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

