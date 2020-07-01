All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated May 28 2019 at 11:46 AM

3704 Tarrytown Place

3704 Tarrytown Place · No Longer Available
Location

3704 Tarrytown Place, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Special - If you bring a deposit by 05/27/19, we will waive the application and admin fee! **

Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath, 1713 sq ft, 1 story home in Carrollton. Open and spacious floorplan. Large living room with beautiful fireplace. Formal dining and breakfast areas. Lovely kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space. Beautiful bathrooms. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 3704 Tarrytown Place have any available units?
3704 Tarrytown Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 3704 Tarrytown Place currently offering any rent specials?
3704 Tarrytown Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 Tarrytown Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3704 Tarrytown Place is pet friendly.
Does 3704 Tarrytown Place offer parking?
No, 3704 Tarrytown Place does not offer parking.
Does 3704 Tarrytown Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3704 Tarrytown Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 Tarrytown Place have a pool?
No, 3704 Tarrytown Place does not have a pool.
Does 3704 Tarrytown Place have accessible units?
No, 3704 Tarrytown Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 Tarrytown Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3704 Tarrytown Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3704 Tarrytown Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3704 Tarrytown Place does not have units with air conditioning.

