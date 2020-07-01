3704 Tarrytown Place

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Special - If you bring a deposit by 05/27/19, we will waive the application and admin fee! **



Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath, 1713 sq ft, 1 story home in Carrollton. Open and spacious floorplan. Large living room with beautiful fireplace. Formal dining and breakfast areas. Lovely kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space. Beautiful bathrooms. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply.



If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.