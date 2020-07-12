Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities elevator garage parking pool gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park internet access package receiving trash valet

LIFE : ACTIVATED Cutting edge technology and comfort living merge in the expanding North Carrollton corridor. Frankford Station apartments is the hot spot for the busy professional with a highly connected lifestyle and tech-driven needs. No-limit living from keyless entries, blazing-fast Boingo wireless connectivity, high-end finishes, and of course an amenity package second to none. An ideal location with I-35, 121, and George Bush Turnpike accessible within minutes and the Frankford DART Station a walkable distance. Smart living just got smarter for the modern dweller. Frankford Station. Where Home is your Hub.