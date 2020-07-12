All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like Frankford Station.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
Frankford Station
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Frankford Station

1700 West Frankford Road ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1700 West Frankford Road, Carrollton, TX 75007

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1207 · Avail. now

$1,193

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Unit 1205 · Avail. now

$1,193

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Unit 1211 · Avail. now

$1,193

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

See 133+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4234 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 964 sqft

Unit 4334 · Avail. now

$1,505

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 964 sqft

Unit 1206 · Avail. now

$1,510

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 964 sqft

See 57+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Frankford Station.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
dog park
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
LIFE : ACTIVATED Cutting edge technology and comfort living merge in the expanding North Carrollton corridor. Frankford Station apartments is the hot spot for the busy professional with a highly connected lifestyle and tech-driven needs. No-limit living from keyless entries, blazing-fast Boingo wireless connectivity, high-end finishes, and of course an amenity package second to none. An ideal location with I-35, 121, and George Bush Turnpike accessible within minutes and the Frankford DART Station a walkable distance. Smart living just got smarter for the modern dweller. Frankford Station. Where Home is your Hub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Frankford Station have any available units?
Frankford Station has 196 units available starting at $1,193 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does Frankford Station have?
Some of Frankford Station's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Frankford Station currently offering any rent specials?
Frankford Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Frankford Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Frankford Station is pet friendly.
Does Frankford Station offer parking?
Yes, Frankford Station offers parking.
Does Frankford Station have units with washers and dryers?
No, Frankford Station does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Frankford Station have a pool?
Yes, Frankford Station has a pool.
Does Frankford Station have accessible units?
No, Frankford Station does not have accessible units.
Does Frankford Station have units with dishwashers?
No, Frankford Station does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Frankford Station?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
Mansions At Sunset Ridge
1440 Carrollton Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity